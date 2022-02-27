New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Amid a crisis in Ukraine after the Russian attack, the Congress on Sunday said the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives.

Chairman of the party's foreign affairs department Anand Sharma said the outbreak of hostilities and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of grave concern for the world.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 54.53% Voter Turnout Recorded in Fifth Phase of Polling.

"The Indian National Congress, while expressing its anguish, is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and further aggravation of the crisis," he said in a statement.

"The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the MINSK and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings," the senior spokesperson of the Congress added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli, Held for Dashing Car Into Building Gate, Released on Bail.

He said the United Nations charter must be upheld by all the countries.

The Congress has been criticising the BJP-led Centre for failing to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine in time and has sought urgent steps in this direction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)