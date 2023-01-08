Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2023 in Ahemdabad.

During the inauguration, the governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat was also present there.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Karnataka State Transport Corporation Bus Rams Into Bike at Krishnagiri; Two Killed.

This year, The International Kite Festival will be held with the theme of G20 and it will be held from the 8th to the 14th of January, 2023. The event is organized after a gap of two years due to the covid 19 pandemic.

During the inauguration, CM Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defense system and Digital economy of India are strengthening day by day and India has become the 5th largest economy in the World.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Pitches for MVA Allies to Contest 2024 Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections Together.

The delegates from G20 countries have been invited to the inauguration of the international kite festival 2023 to exchange their culture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)