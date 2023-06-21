New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Member of Health, NITI Aayog, Dr V K Paul accentuating the influence of the internet in daily life said that though it has changed lives in a positive way but like most other things it comes with a baggage.

Dr V K Paul was delivering the keynote address in a Townhall session at the 'Health of Youth - Wealth of Nation', a G20 co-branded event organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

"Internet is a necessity. It has changed lives, some in a positive way, however like most other things, it comes with baggage," he said.

Emphasizing the dangers of AI's influence on personal lives, he stated that the time has come again that parents, schools, and media to talk about the rightful and excessive use of the internet.

Also Read | Iceland’s Whale Hunt Put on Pause as Season Begins.

"Education, moderation, and rules should be a way forward for families and society. However, artificial intelligence can also become dangerous in its influence and students must have access to counselling, treatment and help as required," said Dr. Paul.

He stressed that everyone has to think about a collective response on how to handle technology which is posing challenges never seen before.

"At the societal level we need to make healthy eating, talking about issues like sexual, reproductive health, mental health the norm." He also emphasized on a neglected area in health care, the importance of sleep and its impact on health.

He further added that the Ministry of Health and Niti Aayog are working together to review, refine and upgrade the care of adolescents.

"This age group is very critical for all nations, much more so for India because, for the next twenty-five years, we have set the goals for developed nations. Converging services, counselling and wellness in schools is of utmost importance." Dr Paul noted that

He invited the youth representatives for their input in designing a school health program that fits the needs of the students today and incorporates elements in enhancing their well-being.

The town hall session underscored the challenges facing the youth that directly impact their health such as mental health, menstrual hygiene, and cyberbullying.

Senior officials from the Health Ministry, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, forums and officials from partner agencies like Gates Foundation, UNFPA, USAID, WHO, UNICEF and youth icons from G-20 nations were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)