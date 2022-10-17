New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Interpol cannot grant observer status to Taiwan during its 90th General Assembly beginning here on Tuesday, its Secretary General Jurgen Stock said.

Taiwan has demanded the observer status for its meaningful participation in Interpol so as to ensure that no gaps and loopholes exist in the global fight against cross-border crime.

In response to a question, Stock said, "In 1984, the Interpol General Assembly recognised the People's Republic of China as the sole representation of China. As such Interpol recognises Taiwan is part of China and as China is a member of Interpol, Interpol cannot grant Taiwan observer status in General Assembly."

He said arrangements were put in place after 1984 in order to enable Interpol National Central Bureaus and China Taiwan police administration to exchange information through Interpol channels.

The Interpol General Assembly will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during which chiefs of police and ministers from 195 countries are likely to participate.

Financial crimes, cyber crimes, online sexual exploitation of children will be the key issues of the agenda.

Taiwan had sought India's support for its bid to participate meaningfully in the World Health Assembly, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Interpol, etc.

"You see, this is not even political, but for humanitarian purpose. Let us start from here and build up the momentum for mutually beneficial cooperation," Government Representative at Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India Baushuan Ger had said said last month in an interview to PTI.

The representative had said Taiwan has been unable to participate in the UN system because of China.

"By deliberately conflating its 'One China' principle with the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 -- the resolution that determined who represents China in the organisation some 50 years ago -- Beijing is misleading the world by spreading the fallacy that Taiwan is a part of the People's Republic of China," Ger had said.

