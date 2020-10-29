Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the duration of investigation in rape cases has reduced with the formation of a special investigation unit in the state.

He said the pending investigation percentage in cases of crime against women is nine per cent, which is much below than the national average of 34 per cent.

While reviewing the law and order situation in Rajasthan, Gehlot said due to the various steps taken by the state government, registration of crimes against women has increased and there is a fast disposal in such cases.

He said 30 per cent rape cases were earlier registered through court, which has now reduced to 13 per cent.

