New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi government-run Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday issued orders directing resumption of offline classes from February 7.

The order issued by the JNU stated that the university shall be made fully functional at 100 per cent strength, and all staff members and officers are to attend office on all working days from Monday onwards.

All deans, chairpersons of various schools, centres, special centres have been asked to resume offline academic, teaching and learning activities and libraries for students with effect from Monday in consultation with stakeholders and subject to strict compliance of SOP as per the DDMA order.

The university has asked the heads of schools, centres and special centres to call students after taking into account the available space, infrastructure and facilities so as to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is complied with at all times.

The order further stated that employees residing in containment zones notified by the competent authority should take permission from registrar of the university to work from home until the containment zone is de-notified.

"Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meeting with visitors, unless necessary in public interest, are to be avoided. Efforts should be made to move files electronically to the extent possible. Gymnasium and yoga activities are allowed to open, subject to strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour," it read.

According to the order, all authorised canteens are allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 8 am to 11 pm.

There shall be night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am everyday on the movement of individuals on the campus.

The security branch of the university shall ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is maintained in all areas as well as shops providing essential goods and services, the order further said.

"The security branch of the university shall ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles in the university campus by putting adequate number of checking points with the objective to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads. They branch shall also ensure that movement of individuals and vehicles are allowed strictly as per guidelines prescribed in the order," it added.

The notification issued by the Guru Govind Singh University stated that all universities and colleges under the Delhi government will reopen with effect from Monday for physical classes. The university advised its students and staff to strictly follow all Covid guidelines issued by DDMA.

