New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) complete schedule will be released after the dates of the Assembly elections to be held in four states and one Union Territory are announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold a press conference this afternoon in which the apex poll body is likely to announce the dates for polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

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Speaking to ANI, the BCCI Vice President Shukhla said, "It's good if the announcement is going to be made. After the dates are announced, we will be able to release the complete schedule of the IPL."

Shukla also noted that the availability of police deployment can be understood only after the announcement of the election schedule.

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"If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL because the police deployment will be available only then. So, if the dates are announced today, we will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL soon," he said.

On March 11, BCCI announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Sudhakar said that the Bhartiya Janata Party serves the nation rather than preparing for the elections, further exuding confidence that the party will emerge victorious in Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Whatever announcement the Election Commission makes for the country, we are ready. The BJP party does not prepare for elections; we serve the country... We are confident that we will win in Assam again, and there is a good possibility of the NDA's victory in Puducherry as well. There is an NDA wave in Tamil Nadu," he said.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan echoed a similar sentiment and said, "This time, the results will be good. We will perform well in all five. We will also form the government."

BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan noted, "The BJP is always ready for elections. Our workers are on the ground. The elections will be in favour of the BJP." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)