Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Governor of Punjab has ordered the appointment of IPS Narinder Bhargav, Commandant of 3rd IRB Ludhiana as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ferozepur on Saturday. He has been asked to join with immediate effect.

He replaced IPS Harmandeep Singh Hans who has been posted in Ludhiana, said an official order from Punjab Home Department.

The transfer order comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach while he was on his way to Punjab's Ferozpur to address a public rally last Wednesday. The BJP has claimed that Punjab police failed in their duty to provide the PM with a safe passage to the rally venue. (ANI)

