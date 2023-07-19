New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Manoj Yadava has been appointed the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Yadava, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre, will succeed Sanjay Chander who retires on July 31.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Parts of State, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Yadava to the post of DG, RPF, up to his superannuation on July 31, 2025, it said.

Shafi Ahsan Rizvi, Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been appointed as Advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), according to another order.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Refused Money by Father, Youth Hurls Country Made Bomb at His Own House, Injures Uncle and Sister.

The ACC has also approved the appointment of Rajesh Pradhan as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a deputation basis from the date of assumption of charge of the post up to his approved deputation tenure of January 30, 2027, it said.

Pradhan, a 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, is currently Deputy Inspector General in the CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)