New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Senior IPS officer R Prasad Meena was appointed Director General (Investigation) in the National Human Rights Commission on Saturday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Meena, a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently Special Director General in the Border Security Force.

He has been appointed as Director General (Investigation) in NHRC till his superannuation on July 31, 2025, the order said.

