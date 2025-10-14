New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left from his residence in the national capital to meet the family of a senior Haryana IPS officer who died allegedly by suicide at his Chandigarh residence.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In the 'final note' he left behind, the senior officer accused eight high-ranking police officials, including Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Also Read | Election Commission Mandates Pre-Certification of All Political Ads Before Publication for Upcoming Assembly and By-Elections 2025 To Ensure Transparency and Accountability.

According to sources, Haryana Director-General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur has been placed on leave,

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 14, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the IPS officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it.

Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note.

Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by IPS Puran Kumar himself and created on his own laptop.

The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email.

As of now, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team.

Police officials maintain that retrieving and examining the device is essential to establishing the sequence of events leading up to the officer's death. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)