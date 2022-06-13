New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Senior IPS officer V S K Kaumudi has been appointed as secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Kaumudi, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently special secretary (internal security) in the Union Home Ministry.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew Lifted From Doda, Except Bhaderwah Town.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as secretary (security), it said.

The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and is responsible for closely monitoring the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Not Interested in Post of President, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The office of the secretary (security) is also the nodal authority in respect of policy relating to procurement of jammers by state governments and central police forces.

All operational proposals of the SPG are approved and processed by the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)