New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura assumed charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday after being re-nominated to the post.

Lalpura had resigned as the chairperson of the commission earlier this year after being fielded by the BJP from Punjab's Rupnagar constituency in the assembly polls. Subsequently, he lost the assembly polls.

Also Read | Karnataka Contractor Suicide: No Question of Quitting, Says Minister KS Eshwarappa.

Lalpura has assumed charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities here after being re-nominated as Chairperson vide Ministry of Minority Affairs notification dated April 12, an official statement said.

During his previous term as the NCM chairperson, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of all the minorities with a focused approach to ensure that their grievances are addressed and they avail the benefits of the welfare schemes run by the government, the statement said.

Also Read | Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Asks EV Makers To Voluntarily Recall Batches In EV Fire Incidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)