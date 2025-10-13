New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in criminal Conspiracy and sections related to other offences in the IRCTC hotel corruption case.

This case pertains to alleged corruption in the tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Railway Minister.

Special judge (CBI) framed charges against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other Accused persons. They appeared physically before the court.

The court has framed charges under different sections for cheating, conspiracy and offences related to corruption. However, all the accused are charged with criminal conspiracy.

The order was pronounced in open court, and the court will upload a detailed order. The court said that there is sufficient ground to frame charges against all 14 accused persons.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has pleaded not guilty, and he said he will face the trial.

Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav are charged with Section 420, 120B of IPC for the offence of cheating and conspiracy. They denied the charge and said they will face the trial.

On September 24, the court had directed all the accused persons to appear in person. This case pertains to allegations of corruption in the allotment of maintenance work of IRCTC hotel tenders during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Court had reserved the order on May 29 after hearing submissions by the counsel for the Investigation Agency and for the accused persons on a day-to-day basis.

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta and other accused persons. There are 14 accused in this case.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for CBI had argued that there was Corruption and conspiracy on the part of the accused persons in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts. SPP DP Singh, along with Advocate Manu Mishra, had argued that there was Corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of maintenance contracts for two hotels of IRCTC to a private company. There is sufficient material to frame a charge against all accused persons, the CBI said.

This case is connected with a period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was Railway Minister during 2004-2009.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was transferred to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar. The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon. On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav that there is no material to frame charges against him in the IRCTC corruption case, and he deserves discharge in this case.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there are no irregularities on the part of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The tender was awarded in a fair manner. There is no sufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav. He deserved to be discharged of the charges.

The CBI had lodged an FIR on July 5, 2017. A charge sheet was filed in April 2018. CBI had invoked section 120B read with 420 of IPC, section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

