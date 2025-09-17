New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): In a significant initiative to promote spiritual and cultural tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a special "Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train" that will take passengers on a nine-day journey to four revered Jyotirlinga temples and the iconic Statue of Unity. This tour package, set to commence on October 25, 2025, promises to be a unique blend of ancient religious traditions and modern national pride.

As per an official tour plan of IRCTC, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will depart from Amritsar and make stops at prominent cities, including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Delhi Cantt and Rewari, allowing passengers from these regions to board the train.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

The nine-day journey will cover four major Jyotirlinga temples, i.e. Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Temple, Nageshwar Temple in Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir-Somnath. In addition to these ancient sites, passengers will also visit the Dwarkadhish Temple and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The IRCTC official statement informed that the train will accommodate a total of 762 passengers, categorised into Economy, Standard and Comfort classes. The fare for the journey ranges from ₹19,555 to ₹39,410 per passenger, depending on the class of travel.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The package includes a range of amenities such as vegetarian meals, accommodations, transfers, sightseeing tours, insurance and security. However, monument entry fees, personal expenses and tips are not included in the package.

It is notable that the IRCTC has positioned this tour package as a "one-stop spiritual and cultural tourism package," designed to cater to the diverse interests of travellers seeking both ancient and modern attractions. The Jyotirlinga temples are revered sites of immense spiritual significance, while the Statue of Unity is a symbol of national pride and unity. This combination of ancient and modern attractions makes the tour package a unique and enriching experience for passengers.

Passengers can book their tickets through the IRCTC's official website or at regional offices in Chandigarh and Delhi. The IRCTC advises passengers to carry valid identification and undergo a health check-up before embarking on the journey. Given the spiritual and cultural significance of the destinations, the IRCTC expects strong demand for this package, particularly from devotees in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

In its statement, IRCTC said the company believes that this package will appeal to a wide range of travellers, particularly those seeking spiritual and cultural experiences. The convenience of visiting four Jyotirlinga temples and the Statue of Unity in a single journey makes this package an attractive option for devotees and tourists alike. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)