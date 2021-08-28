New Delhi, August 28: Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Saturday announced that they will give surprise gifts to its passengers of Tejas Express through a lucky draw for the journeys between August 27 to September 6. As per an official statement from IRCTC, passengers in both the classes, Executive AC Chair Car and AC Chair Car will get these surprises during their journey and will be given gifts on the train itself. One surprise gift will be given per PNR drawn in this lucky draw.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC Limited) is all set to welcome passengers on board its Tejas Express train on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Train No. 82901/02) route. The company recently resumed the operation of Tejas Express train from August 7, 2021, following all health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRCTC, at present, is operating Tejas train with a weekly frequency of four days i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. IRCTC Partners With Amazon For Train Ticket Booking; Here's How to Book Train Tickets Online On Amazon Website and Android App.

Earlier this month, IRCTC had announced an exclusive cashback of 5 percent on train fare to all-female passengers travelling on its two premium trains during the period between August 15 and August 24, 2021, in view of the Rakshabandhan festival. With the upcoming festive season, the company is planning more attractive travel offers for the passengers of its premium passenger trains, which will be launched later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)