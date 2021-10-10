Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged that there exists a connection between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Mumbai cruise party raid incident, former MP Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said he was not able to understand whether Malik is a spokesperson of Thackeray-Pawar or of a drug cartel.

"I am not able to understand whether Mr Nawab Malik is a spokesperson of Thackeray-Pawar or drug cartel. Yesterday the NCB issued a clarification stating that 14 were taken into the custody of which only eight were found guilty," said Somaiya.

On Mumbai police summoning CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal in phone tapping-data leak case, Somaiya said, "The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is missing, police commissioner, assistant commissioner of police in jail and police inspector is being charged for a murder and now the CBI director has been called for something which he had done as a Director General of Police," he said.

"The whole law and order system is under scanner. This can happen only during the mafia regime of Thackeray-Pawar," said Somaiya.

Earlier, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police has summoned Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and asked him to appear before it on October 14 in connection with the leak of Maharashtra Intelligence Department data on police transfer-posting. (ANI)

