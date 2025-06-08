Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): ISKCON Siliguri organised a blood donation camp at its campus to honour the Indian Armed Forces for their role during Operation Sindoor. People from various platforms, including Monks, joined the camp on Sunday.

DIG SSB Siliguri Frontier AKC Singh said, "Congratulations to ISKCON Siliguri. Under Operation Sindoor, India taught Pakistan a good lesson. Today, a blood donation camp is being held at ISKCON Siliguri. The country is moving forward. We are no less than anyone else. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) salutes the camp being held. The soldiers of the Indian government are ready to fight against any enemy in every environment and we are always involved in the security of the country and will continue to protect the best country."

Also Read | Encroachers Can't Claim Right To Continue Occupying Public Land, Says Delhi High Court.

Spokesperson of Iskcon Siliguri, Nam Krishna Das said that they wanted to honour Operation Sindoor by donating their blood.

Nam Krishna Das said, "We have organised this event to honour the soldiers of Operation Sindoor. During the summer season there is crisis of blood so we have organised this blood donation camp. By giving our blood, we want to honour Operation Sindoor and the soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor. We are doing this for the country."

Also Read | Online Scam in Navi Mumbai: Woman Loses INR 49 Lakh After Being Lured With 'Gift' From Abroad.

As one month was over on Saturday since 'Operation Sindoor', residents in Samba expressed faith in the Indian Army and said that the situation was peaceful at present and people have returned to work.

A resident in Samba said, "We are living 2 km away from the border. We have faced severe losses, and parts of drone entered our kitchen. Our windows were shattered. Now there is peace. Earlier, we were extremely frightened. PM Modi has provided a lot of benefits. He has announced the formation of new border battalions for Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, there was continuous shelling. We will be extremely relieved once PM Modi provides us with bunkers."

He further said that they had full confidence in the Indian Army and all the drones were neutralised.

"Now the people have started working in the fields again. There is no fear," he added. Another resident living 3 km away from the border said that the situation is now very peaceful.

"The Indian Army and BSF had destroyed the drones in the air. Now, development work is in progress. People have started working in fields," he added. Another resident said that the terrorists' launch pad should also be dismantled in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Pakistan "saw its doomsday" on the night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor, a deep strike mission that he said left the Pakistan Army and terrorists stunned.

Addressing a public gathering in J-K's Reasi, PM Modi said, "Remember, exactly one month ago, on the night of May 6, Pakistan saw its doomsday. Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists had never thought that India would attack terrorists hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan in such a way." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)