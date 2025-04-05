Panaji, Apr 5 (PTI) Goa Police have arrested Israeli drug dealer Yaniv Benaim alias Atala from his residence and seized charas and cocaine, an official said on Saturday.

The Israeli national was in the news in the year 2010 after his statements exposed the alleged police-politician-drug nexus in the coastal state.

On Friday night, the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided Atala's residence at Siolim village in North Goa, leading to the seizure of 110 grams of charas and 50 grams of cocaine collectively valued at over Rs 9 lakh, the official said.

Atala was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested.

A Goa Police spokesman said the drug dealer was under the police radar for some days.

The Israeli had jumped bail in August 2010 and fled but was arrested in Peru in January 2011.

Atala was an important link in the drug nexus case, which was exposed in 2010 through a spy cam video shot by his former girlfriend. The stunning revelation, which was further probed by Crime Branch had seven policemen arrested for having links with drug dealers.

