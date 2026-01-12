Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): India on Monday launched its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 mission carrying the 'Anvesha'/EOS-N1 satellite and 15 other satellites into the sun-synchronous polar orbit (SSO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

In its first launch of 2026, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the mission to place the Earth observation satellite into orbit from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Sriharikota. The mission is being carried out by NewSpace India Limited and represents the ninth dedicated commercial mission to build and launch an Earth Observation satellite.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Anvesha satellite is designed to provide cutting-edge imaging capabilities, enabling India to map enemy positions with pinpoint accuracy.

For the first time, a single Indian private company, Dhruva Space, based in Hyderabad, is contributing seven satellites to the mission.

Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, CFO and Co-founder of Dhruva Space, said they also launched four satellites that they built.

"We launched four satellites that we have built, three for customers and one for us, and we also help other companies with part of the integration of the satellite onto the rocket. Essentially, a total of nine of our systems, which we have built, are going onto the rocket. So, quite exciting that that's a good number," he said.

Surapureddy said their satellites are for low-data-rate communication, which can be utilised by amateur radio operators.

"The satellites that we launched are all for low data rate communication. Amateur radio operators can utilise it towards that, and also a good demonstration for these satellites, and also for low data rate communication that can be done," he added.

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director, BR Guruprasad, said earlier that PSLV has also launched spacecraft such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and others.

"It is the first launch of the year being conducted by India. This launch vehicle is among the most reliable in the world. The PSLV has also launched spacecraft such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and others," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Guruprasad said that the launch marks the 64th launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It will take an Earth observation satellite named 'Anvesha, EOS-N1' to a polar sun-synchronised orbit, at least a hundred kilometres above the Earth's surface.

"It is the 64th launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. This vehicle is going to take a satellite called Anvesha, EOS-N1, an Earth observation satellite, into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, probably a couple of hundred kilometres above the Earth's surface," he added.

On December 24, ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the United States' AST SpaceMobile. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The mission deployed the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket. (ANI)

