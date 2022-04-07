New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Pakistan high commission on Thursday said it has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their visit to Pakistan.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

"On the eve of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India," the Pakistani mission said in a statement.

It said the visas have been issued to the pilgrims to facilitate their participation in various festivals scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 12 to 21.

"The issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the high commission is in line with the government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries," the high commission said.

It said Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission Aftab Hasan Khan extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib gurdwaras, it said.

