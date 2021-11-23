New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of more than Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a Gujarat-based gutka distributor, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out on November 16 at about 15 premises of the unidentified group in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills 75-Year-Old Woman During Rape Attempt In Madurai District, Arrested.

The department seized Rs 7.50 crore jewellery worth Rs 4 crore during the operation, it said.

"The search action, so far, has led to the detection of unaccounted income of more than Rs 100 crore.

Also Read | Pune: Thieves Steal Jewellery Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh From Wedding Venues, Probe Underway.

"Out of this, the group has admitted undisclosed income exceeding Rs 30 crore," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

It said the taxman seized "incriminating documents and digital evidence" during the raids.

"The preliminary analysis of these evidences clearly indicate evasion of taxable income by adopting various malpractices such as unaccounted purchases of materials, under-invoicing of sales, and unaccounted expenditure incurred in cash."

"Analysis of seized material reveals that part of these cash sales have not been recorded in the books of accounts," it claimed.

The department also unearthed evidences of undisclosed investment in immovable properties, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)