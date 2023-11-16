IT raids premises of Karnataka-based textile businessman in Chennai (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted raids at a Karnataka-based textile businessman's house at Thyagaraya Nagar Radhakrishnan Street in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, on Thursday.

The visuals of an income tax official's car parked outside were seen and Chennai police were also deployed for security.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 7, Income Tax conducted raids in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai.

The search operations were conducted at locations allegedly linked to the Minister.

Earlier, raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited.

In October, IT also searched multiple premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan. IT officials raided over 40 locations, including the Arakkonam MP's residence in Adyar and office, and some educational institutions, in connection with suspected tax evasion. (ANI)

