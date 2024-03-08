Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) Income Tax sleuths on Friday searched the premises linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Vinod Jaiswal over an alleged tax evasion case, sources said.

The raid was conducted by I-T officials of the West Bengal unit, they said.

The RJD MLC, considered close to party supremo Lalu Prasad, was not present when the IT officials reached the premises in the upscale Anugrah Narayan Road locality in the morning, the sources said.

Jaiswal could not be contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, talking to PTI, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary slammed the BJP-led central government for the I-T raid.

“The BJP uses agencies like the ED, CBI and I-T Department against those it is afraid of...” Tiwary said.

