New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): In a significant move, the Central government has assigned additional charge of Border Security Force (BSF) Director General to Praveen Kumar, currently serving as the chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The move comes after the superannuation of 1990-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre Daljit Singh Chaudhary on November 30, 2025. Kumar will remain in additional charge of BSF DG until a permanent successor is appointed or further orders are issued.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assigned the additional responsibilities of BSF Director General to Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre. The arrangement will be effective from November 30.

An office memorandum of the MHA mentions the "approval of the competent authority for assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) to Praveen Kumar upon superannuation of Daliit Singh Chaudhary on November 30, 2025, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Kumar assumed charge as DG of ITBP on October 1, 2025.

Prior to heading ITBP, Kumar served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for over two decades, earning commendations and gaining experience in both intelligence and field operations.

The BSF -- one of India's largest border-guarding forces responsible for safeguarding frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh -- has over 270,000 personnel under its command. The post of DG BSF is among the most critical in the country's security architecture.

The additional charge reflects the government's trust in Kumar's leadership and aims to ensure continuity of command in BSF operations during the transition period.

As head of both ITBP and BSF, Kumar will now oversee two major border-security forces, managing both Himalayan (India-China) and western and northern (India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh) frontiers.

This dual role underscores the strategic importance the government places on border security in the current geopolitical climate. (ANI)

