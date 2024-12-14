Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 14 (ANI): Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams for security during the winter season, officials said on Saturday. One platoon has been stationed in both the Dhams, alongside personnel from the police and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), who will ensure the temples' security during winter.

Following the gold plating of Kedarnath Dham's sanctum sanctorum in 2022, BKTC President Ajendra Ajay had requested ITBP deployment for temple security during winters. Since then, ITBP personnel are deployed by the Union Home Ministry every year during winter after the closure of the doors of both the Dhams.

Also Read | IndiGo To Send Planes To Bring Back Passengers Stranded in Istanbul.

As per government records, 11,170 pilgrims visited Badrinath Dham on its final day of the season, November 17, bringing the total number of visitors since the gates opened on May 12 to 14,35,341. Meanwhile, Kedarnath Dham saw 16,52,076 pilgrims between May 10 and November 3, including 1,26,393 who travelled by helicopter. Shri Hemkunt Sahib and Lokpal Tirtha Shri Laxman Mandir recorded 1,83,722 pilgrims before their gates closed on October 10.

Temple authorities and local administrations credited these figures to the successful management of the Yatra, which saw a combined total of 30,87,417 pilgrims visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams in 2024, marking a record-breaking year.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 575 Assistant Professor Posts of Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Last Date and Selection Process Here.

The sacred throne of Gods Uddhav, Kuber, and Shankaracharya have begun the winter journey from Badrinath Dham to their designated locations, as announced by temple officials. "From Badrinath Dham, the throne of Uddhav Ji, Kuber Ji, and Shankaracharya Ji have left for their winter sojourn. With the tunes of the army band and with the rights holders, the palanquins have left for their winter sojourn," an official statement from the temple committee read.

The palanquins will halt at Pandukeshwar for the night, where 'Kuber Ji' and 'Uddhav Ji' will reside in the Yogadhyan Temple. Winter worship of Shri Badrinath Ji will be conducted here, allowing devotees to offer prayers to Lord Badri Vishal during the season. The throne of 'Shankaracharya Ji' will be placed in the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath. Meanwhile, 'Narad Ji' will perform worship in Badrinath Dham as per scriptures, which state that humans worship Lord 'Shri Badrinath Ji' for six months and gods for the remaining six months.

Meanwhile, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, with the support of the District Police Administration, reported a record-breaking influx of pilgrims during the 2024 Yatra season. According to an official statement, a total of 30,87,417 pilgrims visited Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)