New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) clinched the overall championship of both male and female categories at the 10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship organized by the force in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Out of 111 medals at the Championship, the ITBP finished at the top of the medal's tally with a total of 41 medals including 18 gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals, said the ITBP.

Rajasthan police got six gold while Maharashtra police got four gold medals to finish 2nd and 3rd at the overall medal's standing.

This is for the first time that the ITBP has won both categories of the overall championship of the All India Archery Championship.

Constable Neeraj Chauhan and Deepti Kumari both of ITBP were declared as best male and female archers of the Championship respectively who had competed in Recurve events.

A ceremonial closing ceremony was held on Saturday at 39th Battalion ITBP Campus in Greater Noida where Special Director IB Sunil Kumar Bansal was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

After awarding trophies to the winners, Bansal said that the all-India police championships have been a great platform for the archery talents of the police forces of the nation.

A M Prasad, ADG ITBP said the ITBP has made all required arrangements for the Championship and that the force has been doing exceedingly well in the field of different sports especially in Archery over the years.

Proposing the vote of thanks, I.S. Duhan, IG Training ITBP said that it is a privilege of the force to organize All India Police Championships over the years with flying colors.

Duhan said that the mascot of the Championship was 'Himu'- an imagination of a tiger cub which was named after Himveers (a name known for ITBP personnel being deployed in snow conditions in the Himalayas).

First-ever All India Police Games after COVID-19 spread, a total of 24 teams of the Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces, and Central Police Organisations participated in the Championship.

More than 371 men and women archers competed in various categories of archery- Recurve, Compound, and Indian including ranking with a medal, individual, team, and mixed events in the 5-day long championship (from November 9 to 13).

The All India Police Games- coordinated by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) are organized every year for different sports annually.

The history of the games is 70 years old and the first edition of all India Police games was held in 1951.

Archery was included in the list of AIPSCB controlled annual police games from 2013. The ITBP had hosted the 2nd All India Police Archery Championship in 2014. (ANI)

