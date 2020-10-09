Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg in a joint search operation near Korba jungle here in Bubhanbhat.

The recovery was made by the 40th Battalion of ITBP and it was safely neutralised by the troops.

Last month, the ITBP battalion recovered a pressure cooker IED near a bridge on a road between Hathijhola and Samudpani in Rajnandgaon District. (ANI)

