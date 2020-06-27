New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): An ITBP constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the premise of Karol Bagh police station here on Friday, police said.

According to police, on Friday, Sandeep Kumar of ITBP 22 Battalion Sangam Vihar with other staff arrived at the police station Karol Bagh for duty. "After performing the duty Kumar was waiting for his bus in police station Karol Bagh. He fired at himself by his weapon Insas which he was carrying" police said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Address on 90th Birthday Celebrations of Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan: Watch Live Streaming of PM's Address Online on DD News and Namo App at 11 AM.

Kumar, 31 years, joined as a constable in ITBP on February 12, 2009.

The deceased constable was son of late Shambhu Nath Yadav resident of Kevalti village-Kevalti , Khajani District of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Address on 90th Birthday Celebrations of Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan; Watch Live Streaming on DD News and Namo App at 11 AM: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

Kumar was performing duty under the supervision of Asst Commandant Rajan Babu, who has been informed and necessary proceeding is being conducted, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)