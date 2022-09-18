New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has initiated a human resource strengthening plan for its vital animal transport wing that works as a logistics supply lifeline for its posts and troops deployed along the mountainous India-China LAC, officials said.

As part of the plan, a total of 64 personnel in the rank of head constable have been promoted to the designation of assistant sub inspector (ASI) last week.

The Union home ministry, under which the ITBP functions, notified the recruitment rules for these first-ever ASI posts in the animal transport (AT) wing of the border guarding force in July this year and a departmental promotion committee (DPC) processed these appointments and issued orders in less than two months, they said.

The AT wing of the mountain-warfare trained force comprises mules, ponies and Yaks and it is engaged all along the 3,488 km long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) for providing logistics, weapons, rations, fuel among other essentials to keep the 'axis of maintenance' alive.

The ITBP border posts and troops are located at some of the most arduous and remote locations at heights ranging more than 18,000 feet that face sub-zero temperature, heavy snow and blizzard from Ladakh to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on India's eastern flank.

The wing also runs the anti-sabotage and counter-terrorist K9 (canine) training centre that prepares patrol, assault and sniffer dogs for a variety of security duties including VIP protection and conducting anti-Naxal operations.

"All the 64 ASI posts in the AT cadre are newly created and this not only opens promotion avenues for the personnel but also will ensure better supervision and running of the wing."

"More such manpower strengthening will happen in the coming days including possible induction of fresh personnel in the entry-level of constables and the next rank of head constable," a senior ITBP officer said.

ITBP Deputy Inspector General (veterinary cadre) Sudhakar Natarajan commented on the move and said that "there was no greater happiness for an officer than getting a due promotion."

"It was an honour for me to head this promotion exercise and being bestowed with the onerous responsibility to ensure selection and promotion of 64 personnel," he said.

