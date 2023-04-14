Udhampur, April 14: As many as 62 people have been injured in a tragic accident after a foot over bridge collapsed in Udhampur's Chennai Block on Friday, said the officials.

The bridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chennai Block. One day Baisakhi mela was organized by the Mela Committe at Bani Sangam in Chennai on the bank of the holy Devika river. During the mela around 100 people were standing on Bridge when suddenly it collapsed and all persons fell down into the River. Baisakhi 2023: Fireworks and Lighting Displayed at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the Occasion of Vaisakhi (Watch Video).

Foot Over Bridge Collapses in Udhampur:

#WATCH | J&K: A footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block Six people were injured during the incident. A rescue operation is underway. Police and other teams have reached the site: Dr Vinod, SSP Udhampur… pic.twitter.com/2jGn1QxLpX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Locals as well as the police administration started the rescue operation and shifted all injured persons to Community Health Centre Chenani. Happy Baisakhi 2023: From Golden Temple to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Famous Gurudwaras You Can Visit During the Beginning of Harvest Season.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna said, "A total of 62 people were injured out of which 25 were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur. Further out of 25 admitted to Udhampur Hospital, 6 are critically injured and are referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu. "The Rescue operation is over," added Deputy Commissioner Jyotsna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)