A massive display of fireworks and lighting was seen at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi 2023. The festival of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is being observed today April 14, 2023, as the harvesting season begins in Punjab and various other parts of the country. The festival is mainly celebrated in Punjab by the Sikh community. The festival was celebrated with a lot of fervour and gaiety by people in north India. Baisakhi 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Other Leaders Extend Vaisakhi Greetings on Sikh New Year.

Fireworks and Lighting at Golden Temple in Amritsar

#WATCH | Punjab: Fireworks and lighting at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of #Baisakhi2023 pic.twitter.com/tKoEFpyvuM — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

