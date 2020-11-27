Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The district election authority on Friday suspended nine government employees for dereliction of duty in the District Development Council polls, an official spokesperson said.

"Acting tough against the non-seriousness and deliberate absence in election duties, District Panchayat Election Officer Sagar D Doifode issued the suspension order," the spokesperson said.

As per the order, the suspended employees should remain attached in the office of Deputy DEO office in Doda.

Besides, the Additional District Development Commissioner has been asked to make a detailed inquiry into the matter and report within a week, he said.

