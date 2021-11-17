Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) An absconder, wanted in impersonation and cheating cases, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday after being on the run for 39 years, officials said.

Bihari Lal was arrested following specific information about his presence in the district, they said.

He was evading arrest since 1982 in cases of impersonation and cheating registered at City police station here, the officials said.

