Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir conducted searches at four locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Bandipora districts in connection with a bank embezzlement case, according to an official statement.

The case, registered as FIR No. 05/2025 at Police Station ACB Srinagar, pertains to an alleged embezzlement involving revenue and bank officials along with a borrower. The investigation is being carried out by the Economic Offences Wing of the ACB.

As part of the probe, searches were conducted at the residences and bank premises of the accused individuals after securing a search warrant from the competent court.

During the operation, the authorities seized various electronic gadgets and incriminating documents relevant to the case.

Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

