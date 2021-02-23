Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 1,26,019 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,955, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 72 were reported from the Kashmir division and 22 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 40, including 32 travellers. Jammu district was second on the list with 10 fresh infections, according to the officials.

While seven districts did not report any new cases, 11 reported fresh infections in single digits.

The latest fatality was reported from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

There are 766 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 1,23,298 patients have recovered, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)