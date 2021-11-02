Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the grant of Special Security Allowance (SSA) to classified categories of the J-K police, namely Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

The order issued by J-K Home Ministry read: ''Sanction is hereby accorded to grant of special security allowance (SSA) in favour of members of special operations group (SOG) and bomb disposal squads (BDS) of J&K police''.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

As per the order, the combatants (Operational staff) of J-K Police will receive 25 per cent of their basic pay as a special allowance, whereas, the Non-combatants (Non-operational staff) of J-K Police will receive 12.5 per cent of their basic pay.

The hardship allowance to SOG and BDS categories would be the same as that paid to all the police personnel, the order further mentioned.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Welcoming the order, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials.

The DGP said that the decision of providing the special allowance will go a long way in boosting the morale of police personnel.

"By the said order the long pending demand of the J-K Police has been met," he added.

Singh said that it has come like a Diwali gift for the police force who have been performing extremely high-risk jobs.

Singh, while extending his thanks to the government, impressed upon the police personnel to work with more dedication to ensure maintenance of peace and order in the UT and to provide better service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)