Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): The administration in Jammu and Kashmir will construct as many as 56 sports stadiums and centers in all twenty districts to tap the sports potential of the youth from the region.

Barring three districts, three sports stadiums/centers will be constructed in all the remaining districts in which UT-level competitions can also be held.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has issued notification for the construction of a sports ground under Khelwandia District Level Centers under Sports Authority of India vide 70/KI/SKIC-Slamall-J&K/2020-21 Maharhra 08 February 2023.

Stadiums for football, hockey and gymnastics will be constructed in the Srinagar district. Cycling, Wushu and Kabaddi in Budgam, Badminton, Volleyball and Thang Ta in Ganderbal, Hockey, Football and Boxing in Bandipora, Badminton, Table Tennis and Hockey in Baramulla, Volleyball, Khokho in Anantnag, Kabaddi and Volleyball in Kulgam. Wrestling, Hockey, Table Tennis and Skating in Pulwama, Volleyball and Taekwondo in Shopian, and Football, Khokhu and Kabaddi in Kupwara.

Similarly, soft tennis, table tennis and hockey in the Jammu district, volleyball, wrestling and boxing in Samba, football and rowing in Kathua, table tennis, handball and basketball in Udhampur, and gymnastics in Reasi, Yoga, Archery, Table Tennis in Doda, Athletes, Volleyball and Thug Ta in Kishtwar, Football and Kabaddi in Ramban, Table Tennis and Wrestling in Rajouri and Football, Badminton and Volleyball in Poonch. A football ground is being constructed in Charlan Fazalabad.

The administration has invited applications from eligible athletes to be posted as Coach,/Mentor /Champion Athletics for the said Sports Stadium.

First preference will be given to those players who have represented India and are recognized by the National Sports Federation of India (NSF) in the respective sports, second preference will be given to those who have won medals in Senior National Championships or have won medals in Khelo India competitions, an official said.

The third preference will be given to the medal winner in the All India University Championship and the fourth preference will be given to the players representing the state in the Senior National Championship who are recognized by NSF and have participated in the Khelo India Games.

