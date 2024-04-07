Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): A team comprising Anantnag police, executive magistrate and District Drug Controller recovered and seized 60 Codeine Phosphate bottles from VRL Logistics (Courier Company) from the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official release, acting on specific information, the team recovered and seized 60 Codeine Phosphate bottles from VRL Logistics (Courier Company) situated at Halmullah.

The consignment was ordered by an individual namely Riyaz Ahmad under the banner of a local Chemist License Pharma House.

"The drugs were promptly seized on the spot. Notably, the license of Pharma House was cancelled and seized in February 2024 during a joint raid by Bijbehara Police and the Drug Control Department Anantnag, following reports of the chemist engaging in the sale of banned narcotic drugs. A separate case was registered against the owner which is under investigation," the release said.

"In 2024, a total of 14 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in Bijbehara thus far," it added.

Actions, including license cancellation, closure of chemist shops, and seizure of illegal medicines, has been initiated against six chemists and wholesale dealers in the area. During the investigation of these cases, Police have uncovered a critical drug trafficking route within the Union Territory, revealing an intricate network involving manufacturers from outside the Union Territory, local medicine distributors/chemists and Drug peddlers. (ANI)

