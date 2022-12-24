Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Baramulla district.

The security official, in a statement, said, "Baramulla police along with three personnel of the Army recovered 8 AKS 74u with 24 mags and 560 rds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 mags and 244 rds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint, wheat bags and synthetic gunny bags with made in Pakistan print 5 No's among other incriminating materials recovered from the general area of the Hathlanga sector of Uri."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Police Station Uri in this regard and investigations have been initiated.

Notably, J-K Police on Friday arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan, it informed through a statement.

According to the statement, after receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house. Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the district as well as those at Uri in the Baramulla district.

The statement further added that subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons were arrested. (ANI)

