Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): A snow avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Thursday.

However, no loss of life or injuries were reported.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority had issued avalanche warnings for many districts on Monday.

Avalanche with a 'low danger level' is likely to occur above 2,400 meters over Bandipore, Baramulla, and Kupwara, said JKDMA.

JKDMA also said that an avalanche with a 'medium danger level' is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas. (ANI)

