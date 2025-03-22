Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): The District Administration of Rajouri, in collaboration with Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), organised an awareness programme on women's health and menstrual hygiene at the university's auditorium.

This event was part of the ongoing efforts under the Central government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative.

Rajouri District Commissioner and BGSBU Registrar Abhishek Sharma highlighted the importance of such interventions in promoting gender equality.

"Many interventions are performed under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. Under this campaign, a workshop on menstrual hygiene was organised for the students of BGSBU in collaboration with the university's nursing department. We are providing vending machines (for sanitary pads) in various educational institutions under the campaign. This was an attempt to generate awareness and promote gender equality," he said.

BGSBU Assistant Professor Sachi Sood stressed the importance of addressing menstrual hygiene, calling it a topic often surrounded by myths and taboos.

"Menstrual hygiene is an extremely taboo topic in our society. There are many myths attached to it. Today's programme was an initiative against gender stereotypes propagated in society," she remarked.

Dr Tanvir Ahmed, another Assistant Professor at BGSBU, added, "The Vice Chancellor and Registrar of BGSBU are working to integrate the University and the District Administration to run awareness campaigns. Today's programme was a part of this initiative. Our keynote speaker, Nitu Sharma, deputed by the Rajouri CMO, sensitised the students about this taboo topic."

Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 187 battalion organised a free medical camp at Battal Ballian village of Udhampur district on Thursday, where they provided CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) training to village residents and people from nearby areas.

The 187th battalion of CRPF also offered free medical check-ups and medicines to village residents and people from nearby areas.

Battalion Commandant Md Sazid said that they had organised two medical camps this year, one in Punara village and the other in Dudu village.

"187 battalion is deployed in Battal Ballian, Udhampur. Its companies are deployed in remote corners of Udhampur. We organised two medical camps this year, one in Punara village and the other in Dudu village. Through the camps, we directly addressed 500 families. Our CRPF specialist doctors spread awareness and free medicines in areas where only basic medical facilities are available. In today's medical camp at Battal Ballian, we gave a CPR demo and information about First Aid," the Commandant told ANI.

KK Raina, a local from Battal Ballian village, said: "I am grateful to the 187 battalion. The last time they set up a free medical camp, it helped people from remote villages get free medicines and medical facilities. All specialist doctors are here in the medical camp today and providing free treatment and medicines," KK Raina told ANI. (ANI)

