Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Bajrang Dal activists on Friday hold protests against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who is on a visit to the city.

They raised slogans and showed black flags to Mehbooba when she came out of the Jammu airport.

The right-wing outfit activists alleged that the PDP leader was supporting Pakistan and defending Kashmiri medical students who raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan cricket team.

President Bajrang Dal Rakesh Kumar said, "We will continue to protest against Mehbooba Mufti for her Pro-Pakistani statements. We criticise her for defending students in Kashmir, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan won cricket match against India.”

He said Mehbooba should be sent to jail for “inciting” people of Kashmir and “defending” Pakistan.

Officials said the activists tried to come on the road when the PDP chief was leaving the airport but their attempt was thwarted by police.

