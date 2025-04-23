Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

A condolence meet was attended by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitava Chatterjee, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, all general managers, deputy general managers and staff posted at the bank's corporate headquarters.

"The staff observed two-minute silence to pay homage to the victims of the horrific incident," said a spokesperson.

He said the meeting also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The participants also reaffirmed the collective hope for peace and harmony, which lay at the heart of beauty and spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians is an inhuman and condemnable act that has not only devastated families but shaken the entire nation," CEO Chatterjee said.

"Let us pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families. Our thoughts are also with those injured. We wish them a swift and complete recovery. As a society, we must continue to pray for a future free of terrorism and violence," he added.

