New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a bank scam, said the central agency did not accuse him while adding that he will cooperate with the probe.

"They (ED) did not accuse me of anything. They called me for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation of a 12-13-year-old case. I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me," Abdullah told mediapersons here.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Shoots Grandfather, Aunt to Death Over Property Dispute in Karnal Village; Absconding.

ED questioned Abdullah here in the national capital for five and a half hours in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Bank scam case on Thursday.

Abdullah appeared before the investigators around 11 am at ED's headquarters. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader was earlier summoned by the ED and was asked to visit its Delhi office on Thursday.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India at Rs 29,999; First Sale on April 11, 2022.

The ED officials took the statement of Abdullah who is accused of opening several accounts in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank with the help of his close aides including Ahsan Mirza, who was authorized to sign cheques. Mirza, though not an elected office bearer, was appointed "treasurer" of JK Cricket Association (JKCA) by Abdullah its president, while parallel accounts of JKCA were opened in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in connivance with a senior executive of the bank, said sources.

The role of the senior executive of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, now retired, is also under scrutiny for helping the former Chief Minister open the accounts with the bank based on "inadequate" documents.

In 2007, the then-elected treasurer of JKCA Mir Manzoor Gazanfar, brought these "illegal" transactions to the notice of JKCA president Abdullah who allegedly ignored the anomalies.Gazanfar has informed ED that it was Mirza, who was appointed treasurer in 2003 and was transferring the money to unauthorized accounts at Abdullah's instance.

The ED had also questioned Abdullah in July 2019 based on the statements of Mirza and his other associates who had earlier been questioned by the agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)