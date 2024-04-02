Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): Baramulla Police has booked five miscreants under the Public Safety Act and lodged them in District Jail Udhampur and Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

"Acting tough against the anti-national elements, police in Baramulla booked five persons under the Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority," according to a J&K police press release.

"The five accused have been identified as Asif Ali Bhat, Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, Waseem Mehraj Farash, Bashir Ahmad Sualiah and Bilal Ahmad Dar, alias Shakir, the press release added.

"It is worth mentioning that many cases have been registered against these persons who were involved in the disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their anti-national & social activities," the press release stated further. (ANI)

