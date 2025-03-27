Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Itihad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), affiliated with Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been declared an unlawful association by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) due to its involvement in activities that pose a threat to national integrity and sovereignty, according to a statement issued by Baramulla authorities on Thursday.

The organisation's members have been linked to militancy-related incidents, stone-pelting on security forces, and inciting public unrest against the Union of India. Considering these subversive activities, the Government of India, through MHA Notification No. 14017/1/2025/NI-MFO dated 11.03.2025, declared the organisation unlawful.

Despite the ban, credible intelligence indicates that certain leaders and members of JKIM continue to be involved in anti-national activities. They have been actively instigating the public against the nation, spreading misinformation and hatred.

Taking due cognizance of these violations, Police Station Pattan has registered Case FIR No. 45/2025 under Sections 10& 13 of UAPA and Sections 147 & 148 of BNS.

As per the statement, further Investigation has been set into motion.

Baramulla Police urged the public to cooperate in maintaining law and order and report any activities that threaten peace and national integrity. (ANI)

