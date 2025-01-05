Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): Following the restoration of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway, a large number of tourists have thronged to the Doda's Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Guldanda meadow, after it received heavy snowfall.

Guldanda, which is located at almost 10,000 feet altitude, has become a popular destination for visitors from across the country.

In the past year, over 5 lakh tourists visited various parts of Bhaderwah, according to the Publicity Officer of the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), Aamir Rafique.

Tourists have been arriving in significant numbers to experience the snow at Guldanda. The meadow has gained attention for its winter landscape, and many visitors have expressed their enjoyment of the snow-covered area.

Rafique further noted that the increase in tourist visits to Bhaderwah is a positive development for the region's tourism sector and highlighted that the Guldanda meadow has become a key attraction, contributing to the area's growth as a year-round tourist destination.

The snowfall in Guldanda, with up to four feet of snow in some places, has added to the attraction. As soon as the road was cleared, a large influx of tourists arrived to enjoy the area. Rafique further mentioned the high number of visitors who have come to experience the snow-covered landscape.

"The snowfall has recently taken place in Goldanda. You see that three to four feet of snow is there. As soon as the road opened, the tourist rush was there. You are seeing how many tourists are enjoying this place who have come from all over India. If you see in the backdrop behind me, how many tourists are enjoying this place," said Rafique.

Despite heavy snowfall, the road leading to Guldanda and other tourist sites was temporarily closed. However, with the efforts of the administration and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot highway was reopened for visitors.

Tourists also have shared their positive experiences, with some expressing their excitement about seeing snow for the first time.

One visitor from Uttar Pradesh, Angel Dubey, said it was a childhood dream fulfilled after 18 years of only seeing snow in pictures or on TV.

"It was my childhood dream, which has been completed today after 18 years. Before that I had only seen ice in the fridge or on TV... But watching it in reality today was fun. This life is life, and it was a lot of fun," she said.

Another tourist, Sharuti from Delhi, commented on the refreshing experience of visiting such a location and described the area as a good representation of the nickname "Mini Switzerland."

"It is very cold here on the weekend. This is so amazing, so beautiful, and the best thing is that it is preserved so far. This is the best thing. When you get out of your work life, when you come to such a place for one or two days, so refreshing, you get completely refreshed. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The name Mini Switzerland is justified in a very good way," she said. (ANI)

