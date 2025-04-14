Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated by the Hindu community with great devotion. The day holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha, in his form as Vikat form, one of his 108 names that means ‘powerful’. Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the Chaturthi day of the Krishna Paksha each lunar month. If Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is considered especially auspicious. This year, Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Wednesday is the day dedicated to Lord Ganesha in Hinduism. Devotees often visit temples dedicated to him on this day to seek his blessings for happiness, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

According to drikpanchang, the Vaishakha, Krishna Chaturthi tithi begins at 13:16 on April 16 and will end at 15:23 on April 17. In this article, let’s know more about Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes: Share These WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Images, Wallpapers and SMS With Your Loved Ones.

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Timings

The Vaishakha, Krishna Chaturthi tithi begins at 13:16 on April 16 and will end at 15:23 on April 17.

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi holds great importance for devotees of Lord Ganesha and is usually celebrated by observing fast and visiting temples dedicated to Ganpati. ‘Sankashti’ means deliverance from troubles or obstacles, and hence, this day is believed to help devotees get rid of obstacles in their lives. ‘Vikat’ is a fierce and powerful form of Ganesha, and hence, devotees believe that worshipping him in this form helps in overcoming especially tough challenges and negative energies.

On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray for the removal of obstacles in life and seek blessings for wisdom, health, and prosperity. Fasting is done from sunrise to moonrise, and the is broken after sighting the moon and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

