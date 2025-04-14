A video has surfaced on social media showing cracks on the JP Ganga Setu, a high-profile infrastructure project in Bihar’s capital, just days after its grand inauguration. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Didarganj-Digha section of the bridge on April 9, with much fanfare and the presence of top state leaders. However, within just three days of opening the stretch from Kangan Ghat to Didarganj to vehicular traffic, alarming cracks have appeared near pillar number A-3 in Didarganj, visibly spreading across both lanes of the bridge. The project, built at a staggering cost of INR 3,831 crore, is now under intense scrutiny as the structural flaws raise serious questions about the role and accountability of the construction agencies and oversight by the government. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu Bridge Collapses in Samastipur, Video Surfaces.

Cracks on Bihar's JP Ganga Setu Bridge

